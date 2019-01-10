Dave Grohl normally performs in stadiums, but he got a little flummoxed while playing a much smaller gig than he's used to.

The Foo Fighters front man was performing a corporate gig for the Consumer Electronics Show at The Joint in Las Vegas when he had a minor accident.

As Spin reported, Grohl was passed a can of beer by a fan during a guitar solo, which he downed, and then fell off the stage.

It happened during the first Foo Fighters show of 2019.

Grohl has a history of falling off stage after breaking his leg during a gig in Sweden in 2015.

The injury forced the Foos to cancel tour dates, but Grohl returned to the stage, performing from a giant Game of Thrones-inspired chair while his leg healed.

Watch the full clip below: