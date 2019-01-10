Jake Gyllenhaal is haunted by murderous art in the bizarre trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Velvet Buzzsaw.

From director Dan Gilroy, Velvet Buzzsaw follows members of the art world who are stalked by a supernatural force after paintings by an unknown artist are discovered. The trailer hints at themes of corporate greed and wealth in high society art.

Gyllenhaal, playing art critic Morf Vandewalt, stars alongside Toni Collette, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs and John Malkovich.

Gilroy previously directed Gyllenhaal and Russo in the 2014's Nightcrawler, a psychological thriller following a reporter who goes to extreme lengths to capture shocking video for TV.

Velvet Buzzsaw premieres at Sundance Film Festival later this month before debuting on Netflix worldwide on February 1.