Elon Musk has joked on Twitter that he could release a sex tape of his former girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, to pay for space travel.

When Musk tweeted last week about an upcoming test flight under his space exploration company SpaceX, a fan responded: "Can a sextape with @Grimezsz generate enough buzz to raise funds for space travel?"

Musk responded: "That's a reasonable question".

That’s a reasonable question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2019

Musk and Grimes were rumoured to have split late last year after rapper Azealia Banks released texts between herself and Grimes, in which Grimes said Musk had a "fake accent".

Advertisement

Azealia Banks posting conversations with Grimes about Elon Musk and claims he's tapping her phone pic.twitter.com/XLaWCjUTUN — joey (@908hoe) August 18, 2018

Internet sleuths noticed Grimes and Musk unfollowed each other on Instagram - however, they were later photographed picking pumpkins with Musk's children.

Grimes seemed unperturbed by Musk's sex tape tweet, reposting another photo he shared about his company's newest space craft.