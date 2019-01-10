Elon Musk has joked on Twitter that he could release a sex tape of his former girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, to pay for space travel.
When Musk tweeted last week about an upcoming test flight under his space exploration company SpaceX, a fan responded: "Can a sextape with @Grimezsz generate enough buzz to raise funds for space travel?"
Musk responded: "That's a reasonable question".
Musk and Grimes were rumoured to have split late last year after rapper Azealia Banks released texts between herself and Grimes, in which Grimes said Musk had a "fake accent".
Internet sleuths noticed Grimes and Musk unfollowed each other on Instagram - however, they were later photographed picking pumpkins with Musk's children.
Grimes seemed unperturbed by Musk's sex tape tweet, reposting another photo he shared about his company's newest space craft.