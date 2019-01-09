Sir Peter Jackson has scored a nomination at the 2019 British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards for his World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

The film, made from restored archival footage from Britain's Imperial War Museum and the BBC, is up for the BAFTA documentary award.

The BAFTAs take place in London on February 10.

The prestigious British awards will also see Bradley Cooper face off with Rami Malek as the two compete for the leading actor gong at the British Academy Film Awards.

Cooper was widely tipped to win the Golden Globe for his role in A Star Is Born but lost out to Bohemian Rhapsody star Malek.

The pair are also up against Christian Bale, who is nominated for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice. Steve Coogan has also been nominated for his role as Stan Laurel in Stan and Ollie while Viggo Mortensen has recognised for his work in Green Book.

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close are up for the coveted leading actress award, alongside Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, and Viola Davis.

British star Colman's film The Faouite leads the race with 12 nominations. It's some way ahead of its nearest Bafta rivals Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, First Man and Roma, which have seven nominations each.

Colman won a Golden Globe for playing Queen Anne in the period comedy-drama.

Joanna Lumley, who received mixed reviews when she replaced Stephen Fry as host in 2018, will be back this year.

KEY BAFTA NOMINATIONS

Best film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Leading actress

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Viola Davis - Widows

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Supporting actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Supporting actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Documentary

Free Solo - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

McQueen - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

RBG - Julie Cohen, Betsy West

They Shall Not Grow Old - Peter Jackson

Three Identical Strangers - Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read