"Every now and then we do a spring clean at the family bach in the Far North," says Sarah Foley of Auckland.

"Probably the oldest thing we found was a third-edition Red Cross first aid book in the bathroom cabinet, however this unopened box of Persil in the laundry made us smile.

Our guess is that it is from the late 70s, early 80s. What do the readers think?"

Favourite Facts of 2018, from the New York Times

1. According to one study, people typically touch their phones 2617 times per day.

2. The Girl Scouts of Colorado said in 2014 that it did not allow Scouts to sell cookies in front of marijuana shops, liquor stores or bars. It has since abandoned that policy.

3. The Vatican formally recognised an International Association of Exorcists in 2014, which keeps its 250 or so members updated on the latest best practices in confronting the Devil.

4. More than 500,000 animals have been surgically implanted with Neuticles, prosthetic silicone testicles for neutered pets, according to Gregg A. Miller, who invented them in 1995.

5. Bananas are often forbidden on fishing boats. Explanations include tales of naval crew members slipping on rogue peels and bananas floating tauntingly after the ships that carried them sank to the bottom of the sea.

6. White Americans earn about 77 per cent of total income in the United States.

7. The strands of hair on the head of President Trump's wax replica at Madame Tussauds in New York City are a mix of human and yak. (For his eyebrows: squirrel.)

Ducks' big slice of luck

In response to the picture of bulk leftover discarded Bakers Delight bread in Remuera, Karen writes: "I have worked in the past for Bakers Delight and I know for a fact that they try very hard to get local schools and churches to take leftover bread. Maybe during the holiday period the charity was unable to pick it up?"

This ring found in a pot plant has an inscription inside. Email Sideswipe with that inscription (and your postal address) and the finder will return it. Photo / Supplied

Whose finger is missing ring?

