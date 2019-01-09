The fourth film in the Star Trek franchise has reportedly been "shelved" due to director SJ Clarkson joining the Game of Thrones prequel.

Clarkson, who has directed episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Defenders, was initially attached to helm a new Star Trek film, which would have made her the first female director in the franchise.

However, Deadline is now reporting that the film has been "shelved" as Clarkson takes on the as-yet unnamed prequel to HBO's hit fantasy series, the final season of which commences this year.

It's not the first time the fourth Star Trek film has stumbled; last August, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that both Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth had departed the project after salary negotiations fell apart.

Star Trek Beyond, the most recent instalment in the series, underperformed at the box office in 2016, despite strong reviews.

Clarkson is also set to executive produce the new Game of Thrones prequel, which stars Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Jamie Campbell Bower. George R. R. Martin and Jane Goldman have written the pilot.