Bryan Cranston has defended his portrayal of a disabled character in his new film The Upside, saying it is an actor's job to play different people.

While promoting The Upside, Cranston defended his role, but agreed that that subject was "worthy for debate" and that there should be "more opportunities" for disabled actors, according to the BBC.

The Upside, a remake of the French film The Intouchables, follows a quadriplegic billionaire who forms an unlikely friendship with his new caregiver. The US remake also stars Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman.

Speaking to reporters about the film, Cranston called his casting a "business decision".

"I think being cast in this role as a quadriplegic really came down to a business decision.

"As actors, we're asked to be other people, to play other people. If I, as a straight, older person, and I'm wealthy, I'm very fortunate, does that mean I can't play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can't play a homosexual?

"I don't know, where does the restriction apply, where is the line for that? I think it is worthy for debate to discuss those issues."

Critics have pointed out that the underlying issue is the lack of roles for disabled actors in Hollywood.

Studios want big-name actors to draw in the crowds. Abled actors use disabled roles to showcase their range, an acting tour de force. Meanwhile disabled actors rarely get cast in big roles, meaning none of us become big enough names to be offered these starring roles. — Ally Craig (@mr_craig) January 8, 2019

I'm tired of abled actors playing disabled characters, praised for their research, empathy and insight into "what it must be like" to be disabled, when there are actual disabled actors WHO ALREADY KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE. — Ally Craig (@mr_craig) January 8, 2019

Are disabled actors....not a thing? Like, you couldn’t find one? No disrespect to Bryan Cranston, only the chuckleheads who cast it 😖 — Julie (@crocodiler0cker) January 2, 2019

Yet even more “cripping up” in Hollywood, this time by, regrettably, one of my favourite actors @BryanCranston. Referring to it as a “business decision” was a poor choice of words. I don’t want to take away from the endeavour of acting, though... 1/x https://t.co/gNI7PlTSkr — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) January 8, 2019

Further, as a wheelchair user I could never play Bryan Cranston, so why the hell can he play someone like me?!



That's the thing people don't understand... disabled actors are not allowed to play nondisabled characters, and in some cases we could never play someone nondisabled. — Dominick Evans (@dominickevans) January 8, 2019

A non disabled actor playing a disabled role is NOT the same as a "wealthy person" playing a "non wealthy" role.



I actually can't believe that we are still having to explain this. #bryancranston #stopnow — Melissa Johns (@Melissa_Clare_J) January 8, 2019

As someone with influence in the industry & clearly an affinity for #disability perhaps @bryancranston could insist that there are #disabled cast & crew members in his #inclusion rider for all future productions, ya know, just as a business decision. https://t.co/OaMBv7MizI — Shannon Murray (@Shannonemurray) January 8, 2019

The Upside does not yet have a New Zealand cinema release.