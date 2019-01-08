Chicago-based rapper Cupcakke has been hospitalised following posts on her social media accounts about suicide.

The rapper yesterday tweeted: "im about to commit suicide". She then shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for everything y'all have done for me I really appreciate it".

According to the BBC, the Cupcakke - real name Elizabeth Harris - was taken to hospital after the posts for a "mental evaluation".

Harris has since posted to Twitter that she is "getting the help that I need," telling her fans not to worry about her.

I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok .I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

Fans and fellow artists raised the alarm after seeing the tweets on Tuesday, with stars such as Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea and Lizzo tweeting their support for Harris.

Sending love to @CupcakKe_rapper ❤️



I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.

I hope you'll take some time with those that really know YOU best;

then when you're ready come back stronger than ever! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 8, 2019

I feel helpless but I’m celebrating you and sending you as much psychic love as I can. #StreamCupcakke #QueenCupcakke @CupcakKe_rapper pic.twitter.com/uEgxxpEnI4 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) January 8, 2019

ive never felt so relieved and sad at the same time, @CupcakKe_rapper i love you more than you’ll ever know. you’re one of the sweetest souls ive ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you’re not leaving us. we won’t let it happen. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

No ma’am, not on our watch. Keep living. You got the stuff & we got your back❤️👏❤️ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 8, 2019

Harris' friend, comedian Elijah Daniel, tweeted confirmation that the rapper was safe in hospital.

UPDATE: Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital 💜 https://t.co/FVZgFxzn7y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

WHERE TO GET HELP:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.