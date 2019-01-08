Chicago-based rapper Cupcakke has been hospitalised following posts on her social media accounts about suicide.
The rapper yesterday tweeted: "im about to commit suicide". She then shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for everything y'all have done for me I really appreciate it".
According to the BBC, the Cupcakke - real name Elizabeth Harris - was taken to hospital after the posts for a "mental evaluation".
Harris has since posted to Twitter that she is "getting the help that I need," telling her fans not to worry about her.
Fans and fellow artists raised the alarm after seeing the tweets on Tuesday, with stars such as Charli XCX, Iggy Azalea and Lizzo tweeting their support for Harris.
Harris' friend, comedian Elijah Daniel, tweeted confirmation that the rapper was safe in hospital.
WHERE TO GET HELP:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• The Word
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• CASPER Suicide Prevention
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.