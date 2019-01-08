A chance encounter at the Golden Globes between Daniel Craig and Idris Elba has James Bond fans talking.

Elba, who has long been rumoured to be in the running to take over the role, shared a photo of himself with Craig, who currently portrays the famous spy.

The image featured the simple caption: "Awks ..."

Fans responded to the tweet excitedly, with many using James Bond puns.

you seem both shaken *and* stirred. — Mad Dog Pliny, Space Force (@plinytheelder_t) January 7, 2019

We don't usually see the former regenerations unless it's a special. — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 7, 2019

Looks like you..... bonded. — Graham GP Ⓥ (@twistol) January 7, 2019

While Craig is due to play Bond in the upcoming 25th film (with True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga attached to helm the instalment), rumours that Elba will pick up the character afterwards have been circulating for years.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Spectre. Photo / Supplied

While he's never confirmed the news, Elba has poked fun at the rumours in the past, once tweeting: "My name's Elba, Idris Elba."

The next Bond has also been rumoured to be played by Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill in the past.

Most recently, Bodyguard star (and now-Golden Globe winner) Richard Madden was reported to be next in line to join the franchise.