She flew all the way to New Zealand for just one hour of stage time at two festival appearances.

But it's what Cardi B did offstage that may have a lasting impact, says a tourism spokesperson.

The stripper-turned-superstar-rapper kicked off 2019 by spending three days in New Zealand to headline the Bay Dreams music festival in two locations, Mount Maunganui on January 2, and Nelson on January 4.

Her half-hour sets at each show meant the 26-year-old flew all the way here from America with eight dancers, a DJ and several security staff for just one hour of stage time.

Advertisement

But it's what she did in her downtime that counts the most, says Tourism NZ communications manager Candice Johanson.

The musician, one of 2018's biggest stars, posted several photos and videos of her time here on her Instagram account, which is followed by nearly 40 million people.

One showed her in a bikini at Piha while praising the "black sand beach" and was 'liked' by more than four million people.

Johanson said the singer's social media posts helped promote New Zealand as a holiday destination.

"When global superstars like Cardi B share photos of their time in New Zealand their millions of followers are exposed to New Zealand as a destination," she said.

"The power of authentic influencers is strong and can encourage people who were already thinking of coming to New Zealand to book or get people thinking of a holiday to consider New Zealand."

Others stars have also posted holiday snaps recently, including singer Khalid, who was holidaying at a New Zealand beach, and rapper Joey Bada$$, who skydived in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay Dreams director Mitch Lowe said New Zealand had left a lasting impression on Cardi B.

"The reaction was amazing across the board, and her large entourage left smiling, mostly stating that New Zealand was one of the most beautiful places they had ever seen," he told the Herald.

"This news is sure to spread internationally and encourage other large scale artists to visit our shores. We look forward to her return one day."

Celebrity visits are set to visit over the next week, with rapper Nicki Minaj performing at Fomo By Night festival on Wednesday, while R&B star Anderson.Paak and rock act Mumford & Sons both perform in Auckland on Saturday.