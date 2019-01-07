It was meant to be her night, nominated for two Golden Globes after her critically-acclaimed A Star is Born.

But in a huge upset, Lady Gaga has walked away with only one gong today, for her songwriting, and was snubbed in the acting category.

Gaga, 32, claimed a statue for Best Original Song for Shallow but lost to Glenn Close who won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for The Wife.

Meanwhile, Golden Globes host Sandra Oh opened the 76th annual Golden Globes with a stirring statement about diversity in Hollywood.

Advertisement

The Asian-American actor praised the "faces of change" in the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Oh and co-host, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, opened the awards with jokes that playfully commented on recent critiques of Hollywood, from movies that starred white stars in Asian roles, to an impression of a sexist caveman-like film executive.

But it was Oh's commentary about diversity that drew cheers from the star-studded audience.

"I said 'yes' to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out at this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said.

"Right now, this moment is real. Trust me, this is real," she added, fighting back tears.

"Because I see you. And I see you. All of these faces of change. And now, so will everyone else."

It has been a big night for Oh — a former star of Grey's Anatomy — who claimed a Golden Globe for her role in Killing Eve.

She received the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, thanking her family in a teary and touching acceptance speech.

After she rejoined Samberg to continue co-hosting after winning a Golden Globe, Oh joked that she had "no idea" what was going on.