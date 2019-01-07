Regina King has become one of the very few celebrities - if not the only one - to beat the dreaded awards show play-off music.

When a star runs over time with their acceptance speech, the producers play music to let them know it's time to wrap up, but for what could well be the first time ever they were today forced to back track.

King won the Golden Globe for best supporting film actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk - her first Globe in three nominations.

She gave a heartfelt speech accepting the award, including thanking fellow nominee Amy Adams for her prayers.

But before she left the stage, she gave a shout out to TimesUpX2 - the movement celebrating the second year of the women's equality movement that started at last year's Globes ceremony.

As King spoke about equality and change, the music started to play her off but as she continued, pledging to ensure future projects she produced had casts and crews that were 50 per cent women, the music stopped.

King was allowed to finish her speech without being rushed, to massive applause from the crowd - including a standing ovation from passionate activist and fellow star Jessica Chastain.