Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh opened the Golden Globes with a slew of compliments instead of the traditional roast - but the love fest didn't last long.

The pair roasted one of the biggest stars of the night by quoting her now infamous interview quote in which she says: "There can be a hundred people in a room and 99 don't believe in you but one does - and that was Bradley cooper."

Gaga's constant repetition of this quote in many interviews on the Star is Born press tour has gone viral on social media.

Which is why Samberg then also repeated the quote to drive the point home further, and when Gaga finally realised she was being roasted she got up from her seat and audibly screamed out: "No!"

Sandra Oh also roasted Hollywood in general for its history of whitewashing.

When talking about nominated film Crazy Rich Asians, Oh said: "It is the first Asian-American film since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha" - a reference to both films' whitewashing controversies.

It was such a massive burn, Emma Stone - who starred in Aloha - shouted out "I'm sorry!" from her seat, getting a major laugh from the crowd.

But on the subject, Oh did take a moment to get real about the diversity being celebrated at this year's awards.

She said: "I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change....I see all these faces of change and now, so will everyone else. "