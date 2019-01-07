2019's Golden Globes were a more politically muted affair than last year's ceremony, with the Time's Up movement referenced via bracelets, ribbons and a number of acceptance speeches.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's opening speech featured back-to-back jokes, and a few timely swipes, including Oh's jab at white actors playing Asian roles in Hollywood. When she mentioned 2015's Aloha, in which Emma Stone played a Chinese character, Stone yelled from the crowd; "I'm sorry!"

Oh took an emotional moment to address representation in Hollywood, explaining why she took on the hosting role despite her fears.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "Next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it's real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else."

The awards featured a number of surprises, with many wins going to Netflix films and TV series, adding to the streaming service's rising reputation as a major awards powerhouse.

In the film categories, best film - drama went to Bohemian Rhapsody, a surprise winner that survived mixed reviews. Rami Malek also won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Green Book, which was nominated in five categories, won best musical or comedy, best screenplay, and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Vice, which lead with six nominations, only managed to go home with a best actor in a musical or comedy, for Christian Bale.

Olivia Colman won best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Colman was hilariously flustered in her acceptance speech, telling the crowd, "thank you for the sandwiches".

Glenn Close took home best actress in a drama for her performance in The Wife, the story of a woman who has secretly ghost-written her Pulitzer-prize winning husband's novels.

Close devoted her award to her mother, and called for more women to chase their dreams and focus on personal fulfilment.

Regina King won best supporting actress in a motion picture - drama for If Beale Street Could Talk, the second film from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

King used her acceptance speech to commit to making every project she produces over the next two years 50/50 male and female. The actress managed to push through the closing music that normally cuts speeches short to make her pledge.

In the television categories, the Globes co-host herself, Sandra Oh, won best actress in a television series - drama for the smash BBC hit Killing Eve. Oh's win makes her the first Asian performer ever to win multiple Globes.

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy went to Rachel Brosnahan, her second win in a row. Best actress in a limited series or TV movie went to Patricia Arquette, who beat out Amy Adams for Sharp Objects.

While Adams was snubbed for Sharp Objects, Patricia Clarkson won best supporting actress for the mini-series.

Best actor in a television series - drama was awarded to Richard Madden for Netflix's Bodyguard, while best actor in a television series - musical or comedy was awarded to Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method - also a Netflix property.

The Americans finally took home a Golden Globe for the first time after its sixth and final season, winning best television series, drama.