A host of stars were duped by a Hollywood imposter at a Golden Globes pre-party where they were stripped of their official tickets.

At W Magazine's party yesterday, scammers posed as security at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood.

While guests waited for the lift to the penthouse, Variety reports a tall man in a black suit and white shirt was seen asking guests to hand over their tickets before they could go up.

Then, when they arrived at the sixth floor, they were asked again for their tickets by official security and "confusion ensued".

Advertisement

By the time anyone moved to investigate the man in the suit, he had already disappeared.

Keegan-Michael Key and Sarah Hyland were among the famous names duped by the scheme.

Luckily, the plus side of a star-studded event is everyone is easily recognisable and the guests were soon let inside.

The guest list also included the likes of Nicole Kidman, Alfonso Cuaron, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson and Billy Porter.