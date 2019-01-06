Disney has revealed new posters for its upcoming live-action version of Dumbo, and fans are in love with the lead elephant's adorable look.

The latest live-action remake of Disney's beloved animated classics is due for release on March 29, and stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green.

The new posters reveal each actor in character, as well as Dumbo himself, with his enormous ears and bright blue eyes.

Dumbo

is just one of a slate of upcoming live-action remakes from Disney.

The Lion King

and

Aladdin

are both due for release in 2019, while

Mulan

, which was filmed in New Zealand and directed by Niki Caro, is expected early 2020.

A second Maleficent film is in the works, as well as remakes of Lady and the Tramp, Pinocchio, Prince Charming, James and the Giant Peach, Peter Pan, The Sword in the Stone, Lilo and Stitch, The Little Mermaid and Snow White.