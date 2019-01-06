Disney has revealed new posters for its upcoming live-action version of Dumbo, and fans are in love with the lead elephant's adorable look.

The latest live-action remake of Disney's beloved animated classics is due for release on March 29, and stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green.

See the all-new character posters for Disney’s Dumbo featuring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and your favorite flying elephant. #Dumbo soars into theaters March 29! pic.twitter.com/bcN9g8JBSB — Disney (@Disney) January 4, 2019

The new posters reveal each actor in character, as well as Dumbo himself, with his enormous ears and bright blue eyes.

DUMBO IS SO CUTE OH MY GOD 🤧 i cant wait for this https://t.co/3VpfTomHd4 — 𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@starkoloqy) January 4, 2019

Dumbo's eyes look a little odd, but aside from that, he looks fine. He's actually kinda cute 🙂 https://t.co/P5dwIl8uvf — 🦔 🇬🇧 🏁 RaceProUK 🏳️‍🌈 💎 🦔 (@RaceProUK) January 4, 2019

#Dumbo is going to make me cry. His eyes are filled with dreams and hope! Whenever his spirit gets crushed is when you’ll see me reaching for my Kleenex. pic.twitter.com/oab5UJJlr3 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 4, 2019

Look at those eyes... yep! I will cry a lot in the cinema #Dumbo



Also, Evaaaaaaaaaaa! ❤️ https://t.co/Yq1HvDrvMT — Pau (@EJperfection) January 4, 2019

Awww. I just wanna hug Dumbo. https://t.co/FccTUpiwfI — 🐲 Daenerys Blackfyre 🔥 (@DanyBlackfyre) January 4, 2019

Anyone wanna talk about how cute Dumbo is? I mean look at those eyes. pic.twitter.com/0MPy2g0I8P — 𝙻𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚆𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚛 (@eIysianaurora) January 5, 2019

Dumbo

is just one of a slate of upcoming live-action remakes from Disney.

The Lion King

and

Aladdin

are both due for release in 2019, while

Mulan

, which was filmed in New Zealand and directed by Niki Caro, is expected early 2020.

A second Maleficent film is in the works, as well as remakes of Lady and the Tramp, Pinocchio, Prince Charming, James and the Giant Peach, Peter Pan, The Sword in the Stone, Lilo and Stitch, The Little Mermaid and Snow White.