Aquaman is on track to earn $1 billion (NZ$1.5b) at the box office worldwide, which would make it DC's first film in the franchise to do so.

Last weekend, the superhero film became the DC Extended Universe's highest earner so far, adding $30.7m in the US to a worldwide total of $940.7m.

That puts it in front of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6m), Wonder Woman ($821.8 million), Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Justice League ($657.9 million), and Man of Steel ($668 million).

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison, has been a success at the box office despite mixed reviews. With 63 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, responses to the film range from "bloated and sludgy" to "wonderfully strange".

Kiwis have also been seeing Aquaman in droves. The film earned $726,000 on its opening day - the highest Boxing Day opening of all time in New Zealand.