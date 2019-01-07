Hollywood's glitsy awards season is upon us once again and up first is the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. Here are all the winners as they come to hand ...
TV AWARDS
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Winner: Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
The nominees: Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel); Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story); Thandie Newton (Westworld); Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
BEST ACTRESS - TELEVSION DRAMA
Winner: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
The nominees: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander); Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale); Julia Roberts (Homecoming); Keri Russell (The Americans)
BEST ACTRESS - LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Winner: Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
The nominees: Amy Adams (Sharp Objects); Connie Britton (Dirty John); Laura Dern (The Tale); Regina King (Seven Seconds)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Winner: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
The nominees: Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method); Kieran Culkin (Succession); Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story); Henry Winkler (Barry)
BEST TELEVISION DRAMA
Winner: The Americans
The nominees: Bodyguard; Homecoming; Killing Eve; Pose
BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION DRAMA
Winner: Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
The nominees: Jason Bateman (Ozark); Stephan James (Homecoming); Billy Porter (Pose); Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Winner: Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
The nominees: Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?); Jim Carrey (Kidding); Donald Glover (Atlanta); Bill Hader (Barry)
CAROL BURNETT AWARD
Winner: Carol Burnett, for her achievements in television.
MOVIE AWARDS
BEST ACTOR - FILM MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Winner:
Christian Bale (Vice)
The nominees: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns); Viggo Mortensen (Green Book); Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun); John C Reilly (Stan and Ollie)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: Nick Callelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
The nominees: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma); Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite); Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk); Adam McKay (Vice)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - FILM
Winner: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
The nominees: Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy); Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman); Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?); Sam Rockwell (Vice)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - FILM
Winner: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
The nominees: Amy Adams (Vice); Claire Foy (First Man); Emma Stone (The Favourite); Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born)
The nominees: All The Stars (Black Panther); Girl In The Movies (Dumplin'); Requiem For A Private War (A Private War); Revelation (Boy Erased)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Winner: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
The nominees: Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place); Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs); Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther); Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Winner: Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse
The nominees: Incredibles 2; Isle of Dogs; Mirai; Ralph Breaks the Internet
BEST DIRECTOR - FILM
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
BEST ACTOR - FILM DRAMA
Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)
BEST ACTRESS - FILM DRAMA
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
*Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)
BEST ACTRESS - FILM MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Charlize Theron (Tully)
Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
BEST FILM - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
BEST FILM - DRAMA
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
CECIL B. DE MILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Jeff Bridges receives the lifetime achievement award for his acting career which has spanned near five decades.
He is a five-time Golden Globe nominee, and won in 2010 for best performance by an actor for Crazy Heart.
Bridges has starred in films like The Big Lebowski, True Grit and The Fabulous Baker Boys.
HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges.
"Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."