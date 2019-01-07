The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are here! Watch this space, where we'll keep you updated live as the winners are announced.

Hollywood's glitsy awards season is upon us once again and up first is the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Below is the full list of nominees, which we'll update as winners are announced throughout the ceremony which kicks off at 2pm.

MOVIE AWARDS

BEST DIRECTOR - FILM

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

BEST ACTOR - FILM DRAMA

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

BEST ACTRESS - FILM DRAMA

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

*Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - FILM

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - FILM

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

BEST ACTOR - FILM MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)

John C Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

BEST ACTRESS - FILM MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

All The Stars (Black Panther)

Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')

Requiem For A Private War (A Private War)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

BEST SCREENPLAY

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Nick Callelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST FILM - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

BEST FILM - DRAMA

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

TV AWARDS

BEST ACTRESS - LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

BEST ACTRESS - TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

BEST ACTRESS - TELEVSION DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

BEST ACTOR - LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

BEST ACTOR - TELEVISION DRAMA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - TV SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

BEST TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

CECIL B. DE MILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Jeff Bridges receives the lifetime achievement award for his acting career which has spanned near five decades.

He is a five-time Golden Globe nominee, and won in 2010 for best performance by an actor for Crazy Heart.

Bridges has starred in films like The Big Lebowski, True Grit and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award on Jeff Bridges.

"Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."