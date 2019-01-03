Kiwi rapper and former chart-topper Scribe made a surprise appearance at Tauranga's Bay Dreams festival on Wednesday, joining P-Money on stage to perform his 2003 hit How Many.

Posting on Instagram, P-Money admitted he was surprised to see his old friend at the event, before saying the rapper was in good form.

"Scribe surprised everyone (including me!) and showed up to rock with us at @baydreams_nz last night. Epic. He was in good form."

A video of the performance shows Scribe working the frenzied crowd like a pro, as he bounced energetically around the stage.

Advertisement

Scribe became a household name in 2003 when his debut album The Crusader took over the charts and local radio, to become the most successful New Zealand hip-hop album of all time.

The following year, he appeared on P-Money's album with the song Stop the Music, which also hit number one.

But his success was relatively short-lived as he succumbed to several addictions, including drugs, alcohol and gambling.

In 2017, the rapper hit headlines after he failed to appear in court on multiple drug charges.

Last year, he was in court again, facing a series of domestic-related charges, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

In August it was reported he would spend two months in a Christchurch rehab facility.