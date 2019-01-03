Legal documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reveal new details into Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's volatile relationship.

"Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years," Heard said during a deposition taken in 2016. "I was petrified of the monster."

The 471-page transcript is just one of the documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, along with statements from Heard's close friend Raquel Pennington and police officers who responded to an altercation in May 2016, after Heard's friend called 911.

In the deposition, Heard claims Depp threw a phone at her face "as hard as he could" and grabbed her by the hair. She described the room as being covered in broken glass and other objects.

Pennington's testimony describes Depp "swinging" a magnum bottle of wine around the room before his security team arrived and encouraged him to leave the scene.

However, the LAPD officers who attended the callout said they saw no signs of broken glass or other items and no sign of "bruises, swellings or signs of injury" to Heard's face.

The documents are understood to be central to a defamation case that Depp has brought against Britain's The Sun newspaper after the publication ran a story labeling the actor a "wife-beater".

Depp has repeatedly denied abusing his former wife, while his lawyers claim Heard has "severely injured" Depp and "faked" abuse allegation.

Last year, in response to an opinion piece Heard wrote for the Washington Post, titled 'I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture's wrath,' Depp's lawyer accused Heard of abusing the #metoo movement and said she "masquerades as a victim rather than abuser".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heard has asked to testify at the upcoming defamation trial but Depp's legal team has threatened to sue her for breaching her non-disclosure agreement if she does.

Heard's testimony is critical to the trial as The Sun battles to prove their headline was true.

The hearing is set down for February 22.