Warner Bros. Pictures' latest superhero movie has set records in New Zealand this week.



The Warner Bros. Pictures' Aquaman is currently number one at the New Zealand box office with the highest Boxing Day opening of all time and made $726,000 in its opening day.

Aquaman played by Jason Momoa. Photo / Supplied

The action adventure, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, opened on approximately 111 screens on Boxing Day.

The results marked the highest Boxing Day opening of all time in New Zealand and the biggest opening for a Warner Bros. Pictures' film in 2018.

Joel Pearlman, Co-CEO of Roadshow Films says, "The Boxing Day results prove that Aquaman is king of the box office as well as the seven seas."

Advertisement

"We are thrilled with these extraordinary numbers, and equally excited to see audiences comprised of movie fans, DC aficionados, and families filling the cinemas this holiday season."

"We anticipate strong word of mouth will carry these terrific results well into the New Year."