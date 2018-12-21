If 2018 was a huge year for Kiwi chart-topper Stan Walker, he says 2019 is going to be his "biggest year" yet.

"I am working on all my next music. Next year I think is going to be the biggest year that I will release a lot of music."

Alluding to his much-publicised health issues that saw him have his stomach removed to battle a rare cancer-causing gene mutation that runs in his family, Walker says he is looking forward to being able to focus on what he does best, making music.

"There's always things that get in the way but that's my goal, to give people music."

He will be giving Bay fans a special treat on Boxing Day, headlining a new music festival, Summer Feels.

The family-orientated day at Mount Maunganui also features Kiwi soul and R & B talent Aaradhna, island reggae, soul and jazz performer Sammy Johnson, and up and coming Kiwi talent Jackson Owens.

Walker's brother and Australia's The Voice 2017 contestant, Russ Walker will also perform.

Kiwi R & B singer Aaradhna is joining Stan Walker to perform at Summer Feels in Mount Maunganui on Boxing Day. Photo / File

Black Box

hitmaker Walker says he is "really excited" to be playing all his bangers plus new music including his recently released new single.

"Every time I perform it, it is a lot of fun. It just kind of is summer for me."

Walker, who grew up on a marae in Tauranga and later moved to Australia, says there is something special about playing to a Bay crowd.

He says he is "fortunate" to be playing not just at Summer Feels, but also the One Love Festival in Tauranga in January.

"The Bay is always home. It feels like home when I come back, it's always mean and I'm excited to get back here and get back into it."

Walker will get to enjoy a little downtime with family in the Bay for Christmas, when there will be no wild partying.

"I'm coming back home for Christmas and then I will be off again travelling and working. I am just looking forward to having a little holiday, eating, staying at home, going to bed early."

When he does get to spend time in the Bay his favourite thing to do is head to his marae.

As for 'all he wants for Christmas', the now recovered cancer sufferer is not focusing on material gifts, saying he has "everything I need and want".

"Anything that is given to me I always appreciate and love ... if people give me something I am grateful."

After his performances at the Bay festivals, he is heading to Rotorua in February where he is the special guest star at ZM's floating music event at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua's Blue Lake.

Stan Walker at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards in Auckland in November. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The hitmaker has been back on the road since his recovery and capped off 2018 by hosting the New Zealand Music Awards and performing at Christmas in the Park in Christchurch and Auckland.

He's also been busy touring with his New Takeover tour including a stop in Papamoa in November.

