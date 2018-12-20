The 'Hot In Herre' hitmaker is set to perform in New Zealand in January 2019.

Flava announced this morning that Nelly would be taking the stage at Auckland's Logan Campbell centre on January 30.

Nelly performs on stage. Photo / Getty

The Grammy-winning rap icon will perform an exclusive one-off headline show with support from Flava's DJ Manchoo.

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Nelly's debut 2000 album Country Grammar peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

It has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is certified 'diamond' in the US, making it Nelly's best-selling album to date.

Tickets are on sale 9am Friday 21 December from theticketfairy.com.