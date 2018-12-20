Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' will not return for a second season.

The 47-year-old comedian has confirmed that the controversial series - which was broadcast on the Showtime network in the US - will not be returning to TV screens after the much-debated first season landed the broadcaster with a $95 million defamation suit.

Sacha - whose show tricked unsuspecting politicians into saying and doing surreal things - explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "I will never be able to get a politician to bare his buttocks while screaming 'God bless America!' and screaming the N-word."

Sacha Baron Cohen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Photo / Getty

In one particularly bizarre scene, Republican Jason Spencer flashed his bum and shouted racial slurs on the show.

But Sacha - who previously starred as the comedy creation Ali G - admitted he never thought the show would have a long shelf-life.

The comedian also conceded he's simply too "lazy" to persist with the concept.

He said: "The idea is not to make it a 'Seinfeld' or an 'SNL'. It is gruelling. I'm too lazy to do this."

Meanwhile, Isla Fisher - who has been married to Sacha since 2010 - revealed earlier this year that she respected her husband even more after they worked together.

The loved-up duo collaborated on the 2016 comedy 'Grimsby', and Isla relished the experience.

Asked to name her favourite co-star, the actress said: "Well, I have to pick my husband. I would not want to not pick him. He is my favourite, obviously.

"We had a really fun time [on 'Grimsby']. We shared a trailer. And it was just hilarious.

"Obviously I always respected him, but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff - and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian I've ever worked with, I loved it."