Netflix has officially confirmed a sequel to its beloved romcom To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

The teen love story, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, debuted on the streaming service in August. It stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Condor and Centineo will reunite for the sequel, which is presumably based on PS. I Still Love You, the second book in Han's trilogy.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before earned rave reviews upon its release, receiving a 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and became one of Netflix's most-rewatched films of 2018.

The film follows Lara Jean Song Covey (Condor), a 16-year-old who writes love letters to her crushes - without intending to post them.

When the letters end up getting mailed out, Lara is drawn to Peter (Centineo), a classmate and one of the recipients of her notes.