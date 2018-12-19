Macaulay Culkin has revived Kevin McCallister to recreate some iconic Home Alone scenes for Christmas.

Admittedly, the reason for this Christmas miracle is a little bit lame - it's an ad for Google Home and it's more than a little cringeworthy, but if that's what it takes to relive our childhoods then we'll take it. (Well played, Google. Well played).

Culkin appears in a minute-long clip as a grown-up Kevin enjoying a day home alone.

As such, he still indulges in all of the same activities as he did as a kid, just with the help of technology and a little bit of modernisation - instead of Michael Jordan on a trainset you've got Kevin Durant on a Roomba.

Advertisement

You get the iconic shaving scene, the bed-jumping scene, the eating ice-cream and watching movies scene, and of course, a "keep the change ya filthy animal" nod.

If you can stomach the cheesy-ness of the shoehorned product placement, check out the clip below: