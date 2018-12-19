After several months of mounting pressure, Channel 9 has dumped Karl Stefanovic as the host of its troubled breakfast show.

The network confirmed this afternoon that Stefanovic, who has been co-host of Today for the past 14 years, will not return in the New Year.

"Nine and Karl Stefanovic have agreed it is time for him to step off the Today show," a statement from news director Darren Wick read.

"Karl remains on contract with the network and will continue to host (his other show) This Time Next Year."

Stefanovic, who is currently on his honeymoon in the United States after his wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough earlier this month, received a call with the news this morning.

In a statement issued on his behalf today, he admitted the past year had been "tough".

"Thanks to our viewers mostly, you are what matters most," Stefanovic said.

"It's been a tough time. Thanks for hanging in there. I look forward to seeing you in another capacity at this great network soon."

An announcement about a revamped Today line-up and format is expected in the coming weeks.

Karl Stefanovic has been shafted from the troubled Today show after months of pressure. Photo / Supplied

Stefanovic has copped a barrage of negative attention surrounding his personal life, specifically his split from ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn and swift rebound with Yarbrough.

The distractions have been blamed for a sharp decline in Today's ratings, particularly among the crucial female demographic.

Inside sources have told news.com.au for several weeks that Stefanovic was a "dead man walking", after efforts to rehabilitate his image and shift the focus back to the ailing show failed.

Once the golden boy of Australia's small-screen, his loveable larrikin brand had turned irreversibly toxic.

The news follows the shock confirmation yesterday that the host's younger brother and Weekend Today host Peter Stefanovic was leaving Nine after more than 15 years.

Claims emerged today that his wife Sylvia Jeffreys, currently Today's newsreader, is set to follow him out the door.

Entertainment commentator Peter Ford said there was a plan to "redeploy" Jeffreys elsewhere and fill her position with Perth journalist Tracy Vo.

"Peter has decided to explore new opportunities and is looking forward to spending weekends with his wife," a statement from Nine read yesterday.

A network spokesman declined to comment on Jeffreys' future.

A show in crisis

Headlines across Australia have been dominated this year by the Stefanovic surname, with constant speculation and insider reports that Karl was on the way out.

Nine has repeatedly denied, often furiously, that he won't front the struggling show in 2019 but today, a move seen as inevitable was finally made.

Two weeks ago, long-time boss of the show, Mark Calvert, also stepped down and was replaced by Steve Burling.

Earlier today, industry commentator David Knox, editor of the blog TV Tonight, told news.com.au something has to give.

Channel 9 executives were this morning in "crisis talks" to dump Karl Stefanovic. Photo / Supplied

"Incoming executive producer Steve Burling has a helluva job on his hands to signal wholesale change to the audience in order to bring eyeballs back to the show," Mr Knox said.

"The show has faced disruption since the exit of Lisa Wilkinson and headlines surrounding Karl's personal life, and there are numerous areas ripe for a refresh."

There were also reports on Sunday that veteran entertainment correspondent Richard "Dickie" Wilkins was set to be stood down.

Fate sealed by Ubergate

Since returning to Australia from a lengthy posting as a foreign correspondent, Peter Stefanovic has been a co-host on Weekend Today and, until recently, was a respected figure at the network.

It had been claimed last week that bosses were unhappy with her husband's performance on Weekend Today and still miffed about the "Ubergate" embarrassment.

The scandal, in which he had an explosive conversation on speaker phone with his brother Karl Stefanovic, soured those views.

Peter Stefanovic announced yesterday he was leaving Channel 9 after 15 years. Photo / Getty Images

He and Jeffreys were together in the car and a driver shared explicit details of their explosive tirade with New Idea magazine.

They reportedly traded barbs for 45 minutes, targeting on-air colleagues Georgie Gardner and Richard Wilkins, as well as Nine executives.

A Nine insider told news.com.au that moving Jeffreys on would be "a grave error" given her popularity and reputation as a hard-worker.

"I'm surprised by this," the source said. "If Sylvia goes, it'll be her decision. She's seen as a real asset."

News.com.au approached Jeffreys for comment but did not receive a response.