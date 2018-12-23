To see in the new year, we caught up with some well-known Kiwis to see how their 2018 went - from what they ate to who inspired them. Today, we stroll down memory lane with Dai Henwood

My guilty pleasure of 2018 was...

Definitely action movies. They are not really a guilty pleasure and I never feel guilty watching anything. If I am enjoying it, it is awesome! The action movie I enjoyed most was Skyscraper. This was entirely due to The Rock being in it. He is awesome and I can watch him in anything. I am not sure what about him is so watchable I think it must be because we are both physically very similar.

The highlight of my year was... Our 300th Episode of 7 Days. We are 9 years into this amazing TV Show that I have shared as a job with many other great comedians. This episode was filmed live at a sold out Bruce Mason Centre and it made me feel very special. All the people who came along were cheering so loudly and all the gags hit their mark. It has been a privilege to be involved in this show and sharing it with 1000 odd fans was amazing. (I said 1000 odd fans not because they were odd but because I couldn't remember exactly how many people could fit in the venue.)

But the lowlight was... Winter bugs from school! Ripping through the family and causing grumpiness and blocked everythings.

One thing I did/read/watched this year that made me feel smarter was... I have felt smarter and become a better person this year as I have deepened my meditation study. I have been getting more and more into meditation over the last few years and this year I have been reading and studying a book called 'The Mind Illuminated' which is a full guide into meditation. It has made me a more focused person and a better parent. I am looking forward to going deeper into meditation next year!

The most delicious thing I ate this year was... Salted Caramel Slice from Browne St. in Avondale.

My hero of 2018 was... My wife Joanna, we have two kids together and she is an amazing role model to both myself and the little ones. What I learn from her to make me a better parent is priceless. She is a definite hero!