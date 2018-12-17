Idris Elba is being celebrated for his "perfect" observation on how the #MeToo movement has affected men.
In an interview with The Sunday Times to promote the upcoming fifth season of his hit BBC series Luther, Elba was asked if it was difficult to be a man in Hollywood since the #MeToo movement took off last year.
The movement, started by activist Tarana Burke, went viral last year following revelations about Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Elba told The Times: "It's only difficult if you are a man with something to hide."
Elba is being praised for his response, with star television creator and Time's Up member Shonda Rhimes sharing his response, writing, "See?"
Elba's answer differs from previous responses to the question by men, such as that of Superman star Henry Cavill, who said the movement made him afraid to flirt with women in case he was "called a rapist or something". Cavill later apologised for the comment.
Actor Sean Penn recently told NBC's Today programme that the spirit of #MeToo was "to divide men and women".