Idris Elba is being celebrated for his "perfect" observation on how the #MeToo movement has affected men.

In an interview with The Sunday Times to promote the upcoming fifth season of his hit BBC series Luther, Elba was asked if it was difficult to be a man in Hollywood since the #MeToo movement took off last year.

The movement, started by activist Tarana Burke, went viral last year following revelations about Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Elba told The Times: "It's only difficult if you are a man with something to hide."

Elba is being praised for his response, with star television creator and Time's Up member Shonda Rhimes sharing his response, writing, "See?"

See? "Idris Elba On #MeToo Movement's Impact In Hollywood: 'It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide' - Essence" https://t.co/gnHOoObKyy — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 16, 2018

Listen up, fellas, “It’s only difficult if you are a man with something to hide.” - ⁦@idriselba⁩ about #MeToo.



https://t.co/gSPsDwprDy — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 17, 2018

Best thing I’ve read all day. Say it louder for the kids at the back. https://t.co/CpJuD26fzD — Shari (@ShariJaffri) December 16, 2018

see this is why idris elba is the sexiest man alive https://t.co/w3KiuYFTvT — anra saw aquaman (@softskoshgord) December 16, 2018

Idris Elba proving once again how he is a great person with impeccable manners and respectable character. — 💜💚« EM•IRACLE ♍ »💚💜 (@_taeddie) December 16, 2018

In one short sentence, he shows he isn’t threatened by it, understands it, and supports women. Move to the head of the class, Idris, you just secured yourself as the next James Bond 😎 — Natalie H (@NatHortman) December 17, 2018

I love him. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 17, 2018

Elba's answer differs from previous responses to the question by men, such as that of Superman star Henry Cavill, who said the movement made him afraid to flirt with women in case he was "called a rapist or something". Cavill later apologised for the comment.

Actor Sean Penn recently told NBC's Today programme that the spirit of #MeToo was "to divide men and women".