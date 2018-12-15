Jennifer Lawrence has slammed Harvey Weinstein's "predatory tactics" after he allegedly claimed he'd slept with her.

The Hunger Games actress has lent her support to the alleged victims of the disgraced movie mogul but stressed she only ever had a "professional relationship" with him after legal documents revealed how the producer - whose career has been in ruins since he was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women last year - supposedly tried to impress an aspiring starlet by claiming he'd had sex with the 28-year-old star.

Lawrence said in a statement: "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimised by Harvey Weinstein.

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo / Getty Images

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.

"This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."

Her response came after legal documents relating to a case from an anonymous woman, who is pressing charges against Weinstein and the Weinstein Company, brought Jennifer's name into the discussion.

Harvey Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him. Photo / AP

In the paperwork, the woman told how the producer said to her: "Do you even want to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."

He allegedly made the claims during one of many instances where he supposedly sexually assaulted the woman.

This isn't the first time the Silver Linings Playbook actress has insisted Weinstein had never been "inappropriate" with her, describing him as "paternal" towards her instead.

She said: "I heard that [Weinstein] was a dog but he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me.

"I thought we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an asshole, I called him an asshole. I actually think the word I used was a sadistic monster, but it was just never of that nature so that was really shocking."

But she stressed that she was sympathetic towards his alleged victims and hadn't spoken out to defend him.

She later clarified: "For the record, while I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions."

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him.