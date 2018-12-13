A victims' advocate has called on New Zealand authorities to bar R. Kelly from performing in New Zealand in 2019.
This morning, it was announced Kelly will play Auckland's Trusts Arena on Friday February 15, 2019.
Victims' advocate Ruth Money says given his history and allegations of sexual misconduct against women, it is not appropriate for R Kelly to perform here.
"This is disgraceful," Money said.
"Given all the calls this week from the community about respectful consensual relationships - how can this man be allowed a platform to entertain Kiwis?
"This is not the kind of role model our young men need," she says. "This country has signalled enough is enough and now we see this bollocks."
Radio station Flava has since withdrawn their support for the tour, thanking the public for their feedback.
Star coreographer Parris Goebel is among those who have also slammed the tour, questioning whether Kelly will be allowed into the country.
R Kelly is known for his hits such as Ignition (Remix), Bump N' Grind, Your Body's Callin' and I Believe I Can Fly. He has won three Grammy Awards and has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide.
Sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly span 24 years, beginning with his alleged marriage to 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.
In 2002, police investigated a sex tape that appeared to show the R&B star with a 14-year-old girl. Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of all charges in 2008.
Most recently, Kelly was accused of holding young women in a "sex cult".
Members of the music industry turned a blind eye to Kelly's behaviour, and he continued to navigate a successful musical career, writing and producing successful hits such as 2003's number one single Bump, Bump, Bump by B2K.
The Time's Up movement this year threw their weight behind the #MuteRKelly campaign, demanding streaming services remove the singer's music. Spotify pulled his music from their playlists, though it remains available on demand.
Despite the increased scrutiny on Kelly, he continues to tour the world, with his King of R&B Tour set to bring him to Australia and New Zealand in 2019.
Immigration New Zealand has been contacted for comment.