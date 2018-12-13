A victims' advocate has called on New Zealand authorities to bar R. Kelly from performing in New Zealand in 2019.

This morning, it was announced Kelly will play Auckland's Trusts Arena on Friday February 15, 2019.

Victims' advocate Ruth Money says given his history and allegations of sexual misconduct against women, it is not appropriate for R Kelly to perform here.

"This is disgraceful," Money said.

"Given all the calls this week from the community about respectful consensual relationships - how can this man be allowed a platform to entertain Kiwis?

"This is not the kind of role model our young men need," she says. "This country has signalled enough is enough and now we see this bollocks."

Radio station Flava has since withdrawn their support for the tour, thanking the public for their feedback.

Hey Flava whānau,

Thanks for all your feedback on R. Kelly.

We hear you, and whilst he is a massive artist, you are right – all the other stuff around him is not part of what Flava is about and we cannot and will not support this show. Thanks for being so straight up with us fam. — Flava (@FlavaRadio) December 13, 2018

Star coreographer Parris Goebel is among those who have also slammed the tour, questioning whether Kelly will be allowed into the country.

Please tell me it’s a joke, R kelly is having a show in Auckland and @FlavaRadio is hosting him?? — Parris Goebel (@ParrisGoebel) December 13, 2018

R. Kelly coming to Auckland. How is he even allowed in the country — Falz (@FalzYo) December 13, 2018

Just in case anyone needs a refresher on how much of a heinous person R Kelly is https://t.co/Lgl95bNgEC — Luke (@vanhudge) December 13, 2018

Which dick promoter is bringing R Kelly to NZ? How stupid can you be... — Sam Smith (@sgowsmith1988) December 13, 2018

I'm a Dad of 2 girls, how on Earth is R Kelly getting booked for concerts? Why would anyone want to be associated with that as a show sponsor? The show should be R21 — Joseph (@JoeTurksta) December 13, 2018

it’s the remix to ignition / put r kelly in prison — Bohemian Rack City (@Parsnipzilla) December 12, 2018

R Kelly is known for his hits such as Ignition (Remix), Bump N' Grind, Your Body's Callin' and I Believe I Can Fly. He has won three Grammy Awards and has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly span 24 years, beginning with his alleged marriage to 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.

In 2002, police investigated a sex tape that appeared to show the R&B star with a 14-year-old girl. Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of all charges in 2008.

Most recently, Kelly was accused of holding young women in a "sex cult".

Members of the music industry turned a blind eye to Kelly's behaviour, and he continued to navigate a successful musical career, writing and producing successful hits such as 2003's number one single Bump, Bump, Bump by B2K.

The Time's Up movement this year threw their weight behind the #MuteRKelly campaign, demanding streaming services remove the singer's music. Spotify pulled his music from their playlists, though it remains available on demand.

Despite the increased scrutiny on Kelly, he continues to tour the world, with his King of R&B Tour set to bring him to Australia and New Zealand in 2019.

Immigration New Zealand has been contacted for comment.