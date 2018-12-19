Netflix

Kurt Russell is Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles, a brand new Christmas blockbuster from Netflix. From producer Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and, of course, Home Alone), the film follows two kids whose plan to catch Santa on camera on Christmas Eve accidentally derails his sleigh. Kate (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) have to work together with Santa and his elves to save Christmas for children all over the world. It's a modern day Christmas film, with cringe-worthy references to things such as iPhones and Uber abound. Now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix

Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Photo / Netflix

If you loved Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, then you're in for a Christmas treat. While a season two is currently in the works, Netflix has released Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale, a special Christmas episode of the dark reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The episode revolves around the Church of Night's annual celebration of the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, where you can be assured all sorts of witchcraft and terror ensues. The episode reportedly teases important details about the second season, due to arrive in April 2019.

Advertisement

Netflix/Amazon Prime

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. Photo / supplied

There are a number of classic Christmas films tucked away on streaming services. Netflix is host to family films such as Elf and rom-coms like The Holiday and Love Actually. Over on Amazon Prime, there's more historic fare such as It's a Wonderful Life, the Frank Capra-directed 1946 film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, which follows a despondent man who is visited by his guardian angel on Christmas Eve. Also look out for: Unlikely Angel, the 1996 film starring none other than Dolly Parton, and The Nutcracker, starring a young Macaulay Culkin.

Netflix

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. Photo / Netflix

In what looks like a thriller/horror in the same vein as A Quiet Place – except you're deprived of sight instead of sound – Bird Box is a new blockbuster from Netflix starring Sandra Bullock. Directed by Susanne Bier, the Oscar-winner who most recently directed The Night Manager, the post-apocalyptic story follows Malorie (Bullock) as she flees with her two children along a treacherous river to safety – a journey they must take completely blindfolded. The film, which has received divisive early reviews, features a strong supporting cast of Sarah Paulson, John Mackovich, Trevante Rhodes and Danielle Macdonald.