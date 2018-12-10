Shortland Street the Musical has cancelled its nationwide tour due to low ticket sales and the high cost of touring.

Director Simon Bennett and writer/star Guy Langford released a joint statement thanking the crowds who came to see the show's Auckland season.

"We don't take this decision lightly - our recent world premiere season garnered superb reviews and an immensely positive response from audiences - but it is the nature of our industry that we rely on sales to survive.

"We sincerely thank everyone who purchased tickets to the show. We are immensely sorry we can't bring our show to your local theatre, but hope we will be able to sometime in the future," they said.

Advertisement

Despite low ticket sales, the musical premiered to strong reviews, with the New Zealand Herald's Ethan Sills calling it a "playful parody and affectionate tribute, mixing the sincere and the silly in equal measure to make something truly magical".

The musical was due to tour in Hamilton, Wellington, New Plymouth, Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Ticketing agencies will be in contact with those who have already purchased tickets in order to arrange refunds.