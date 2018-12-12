Atlanta: Robbin Season 2 (Neon)

Focusing on all the different ways in which people can be robbed: Of dignity, of money, of autonomy, of safety, this series will leave you questioning life on a new level. Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. The legendary Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) is a young manager trying to get his cousin's rap career off the ground – while he battles to understand the line between real life and street life. Each episode of this comedy-drama evokes surprise, delight, puzzlement and anxiety.

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) pictured centre, created and stars in Atlanta.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (Lightbox)

This TV Mini-series stars Patrick Dempsey in the title role as a literary icon who suddenly finds himself indicted for murder. The body of a young girl who disappeared decades earlier is found buried on his property. When a student seeks out his former tutor (Dempsey) to help with his writer's block he ends up dedicating himself to proving his mentor's innocence. But the mystery unravels as he struggles to do so. After all, it is a tough ask considering the girl was buried on his land and it becomes clear he had an infatuation, if not an all out affair, with her. Watch this dark tale unfold from Tuesday.

Tidelands (Netflix)

Tidelands was the first Netflix series to be filmed across the ditch, in Australia. The mythical narrative follows a former criminal as she returns home to a small fishing village. When the body of a local fisherman washes ashore, she must uncover the town's secrets while investigating its strange inhabitants, a group of dangerous half-Sirens, half-humans called "Tidelanders". The sci-fi show explores gruelling themes of betrayal, small-town secrets, ancient mythology and, when it comes to family, whether blood really is thicker than water. Available from tomorrow.

Go Girls (TVNZ On Demand)

Set on Auckland's North Shore, this iconic Kiwi series follows the lives of three young women with very big dreams. Famous for being New Zealand's first original rom-com, Go Girls follows the leading ladies as they each experience their own quarter-life crisis. The settings used are all too familiar, and the comedy-drama touches on things which, living in New Zealand, we've all experienced. Told through the eyes of their exceptionally unambitious male bestie, Go Girls is filled with touching, and downright funny moments. Available from Sunday.