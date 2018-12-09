Cardi B has rapped about her impending divorce.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker was performing her hit 'Motorsport' at New York City's Jingle Ball when she switched some of the lyrics to reference her split from rapper Offset.

She rapped to the crowd: "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon' get a divorce!"

The track's original lyrics are: "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that porn."

Advertisement

Cardi B confirmed she had split from Offset earlier this week, admitting that thew pair - who married in September 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture into the world in July - just "grew out of love" but are still "really good" friends and business partners.

She said: "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We are really good friends and we are really good business partners - you know he's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

And Cardi has now received an apology from Offset's alleged mistress.

Shortly after announcing their split, numerous screenshots of texts and direct messages between the Migos rapper and models Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll, in which he tried to arrange a threesome, were leaked online.

Apologising to Cardi, she said: "No, I have not spoken to Cardi B, but I would like to her know that I'm a very genuine person and I'm not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband. I'm very sorry that this has happened and I'm very sorry that I didn't think about my worth as a young lady, and I just hope that she can overcome this. I know that her and Offset do have love for each other - I can tell - so I just hope that with this she can just focus on her love for Offset."

-Bang! Showbiz