We only ever see her in a grey suit with her hair slicked back, but for a special celebrity Christmas episode of the Chase, we saw a whole new side to The Governess.

Anne Hegerty (Aka The Governess) left fans shocked after she debuted a dramatic makeover which transformed her into Ginger Spice.

She wore Ginger's iconic blue Union Jack dress, with a matching red lippy and smokey eye as well as a voluminous, ginger wig.

And her surprising new look - which was revealed in a teaser trailer - even appeared to leave host Bradley Walsh speechless ... well, for about two seconds until he quickly joked about her costume.

Advertisement

"Never mind Ginger Spice you look like a Ginger Nut," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Previously, Anne has revealed that she is not a fan of her uniform on The Chase.

"You can't imagine how much I dislike the suit," the 59-year-old said. "That is not what I would have chosen to wear."

She also confessed that she wasn't supposed to be called The Governess: "I was going to be called The Headmistress but then Bradley [Walsh] kept calling me The Governess.

We don't have any confirmation as to when the Christmas special is going to air in New Zealand, but we hope it is soon!

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.