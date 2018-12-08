Tens of thousands of Christmas-lovers packed into the Auckland Domain last night for the annual Christmas in the Park event.

But Santa wasn't the only big name on show with Kiwi chart-topper Stan Walker headlining the star-studded concert, which also featured Lavina Williams, Vince Harder, Marley Sola, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery, Nyree Huyser and Mikey Havoc.

Santa on stage. Photo / Chris Loufte

Crowd favourites included Snoopy's Christmas - complete with a display from vintage biplanes - a five-minute rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, dancing troupes and a spectacular fireworks show to round out the night.

A special 60-minute broadcast featuring highlights of the show will be broadcast on Three next Saturday night.