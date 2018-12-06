The Game of Thrones season eight trailer has finally dropped and fans could not be more excited.

In teasing the show's eighth and final season, which premieres April 2019, it looks like HBO decided to take on the A Song of Fire and Ice bit pretty literally.

The trailer shows a large sweeping map of Westeros with a wolf statue being taken over by snow.

Then a statue of a lion is also engulfed in flames before the ice and fire meet in the middle.

Advertisement

The trailer doesn't give too much away but fans think it's hinting at the war to come in the next series.

The wolf could possibly represent Jon Snow and his fight against the lion, Cersei Lannister.