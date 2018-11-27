A new single from K-Pop band NCT 127 which opens with a sample of a haka has been slammed as "hurtful".

The single Simon Says features a three second sample of a haka at the beginning of the song, with the music video using the sample to kick off the band's coreography.

Several Twitter users have criticised the use of the haka in the song, with one insisting that they should "leave other cultures alone".

@SMTOWNGLOBAL hello. can you please delete the haka at the beginning and reupload the video? the inclusion of the haka is hurtful towards some of your fans. — dee-dee (@psychids) November 22, 2018

nct 127 Simon says MV is not it!!! The haka isn’t something to just throw into songs to try and look badass for a concept!!!! It’s insensitive!!!!! — lea. ♉️ (@mullingardolans) November 23, 2018

@NCTsmtown_127

As a New Zealander the start of Simon says made me pause the video and look outside. Before I defend y’all. What was your reasoning behind the haka at the start?

Please answer — taes cheeks (@needy_v) November 23, 2018

Sooooo NCT 127 did a haka in a new mv.... not so happy about that tbh.... — 🇳🇿Beck🏳️‍🌈 (@Kiwi_As_Beck) November 27, 2018

NCT 127 are a 10-member group who formed in 2016. Simon Says is pulled from their new album Regulate.

The band are not the first international artist to adopt Māori culture in their music. Earlier this year, singer and actress Teyana Taylor danced to a remix of Poi E to promote the TV series Hit the Floor.