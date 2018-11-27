A new single from K-Pop band NCT 127 which opens with a sample of a haka has been slammed as "hurtful".
The single Simon Says features a three second sample of a haka at the beginning of the song, with the music video using the sample to kick off the band's coreography.
Several Twitter users have criticised the use of the haka in the song, with one insisting that they should "leave other cultures alone".
NCT 127 are a 10-member group who formed in 2016. Simon Says is pulled from their new album Regulate.
The band are not the first international artist to adopt Māori culture in their music. Earlier this year, singer and actress Teyana Taylor danced to a remix of Poi E to promote the TV series Hit the Floor.