If you can put an avocado in a wool sock, it will ripen faster and there's a Canadian company that makes special avocado-sized wool socks for just this purpose. "Simply insert an un-ripened avocado into the sock, and in as little as 24 hours, it will be ready to enjoy. The natural lanolin and warmth of the wool ripens the avocados evenly and gently, and faster than a paper bag."

Faking it on Facebook

There are a lot of fake accounts on Facebook - it helps with the dissemination of "fake news" - but exactly how many is a lot?

Engadget summarises Facebook's latest transparency report: "Facebook says it removed more than 1.5 billion fake accounts from April through September 2018, up from the 1.3 billion accounts it removed in the previous six months. If you were wondering just how widespread false content and accounts are on the platform, wonder no more.

"While Facebook is able to pull down more than 90 per cent of instances of adult nudity and sexual activity, child nudity/sexual exploitation of children, fake accounts, spam, terrorist propaganda and violent and graphic content, there are two categories where its content moderation falls down. Facebook only found and removed 14.9 per cent of bullying and harassment before users reported them. It also only found 51.6 per cent of hate speech violations before users reported them."

Advertisement

Old school brake lights

"Am I the only person in the world who still uses hand signals? Last week I pulled up to a pedestrian crossing and put my hand out to indicate stop/slowing down. My 20-year-old son responds:

Him: What are you doing?

Me: Just using a hand signal.

Him: What's that?

Me: It's just a sign to let him know I'm slowing down to stop so he doesn't crash into me.

Him: He's more likely to crash into you because he's busy wondering why you're sticking your hand out the window."

The most fun-looking daycare is moving!

The most fun-looking daycare is moving!

Three shower thoughts to ponder

1. People who say go big or go home probably greatly underestimate your willingness to go home.

2. Next year will be the last year that ends in "teen" for the rest of (most) our lives.

3. You never realise how long a minute is until you exercise.

(Via @TheWeirdWorld)