From award-winning The Bear to Celine Dion’s heart-wrenching documentary, we round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.

Originally published by the Spinoff

If you love being stressed yet on the pulse: The Bear S3 (Disney+, June 27)

All aboard the anxiety-inducing rollercoaster straight back to Hell’s Kitchen! Season three of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning, genre-bending The Bear returns this Thursday, picking right back up in the trenches of a newly opened fine dining restaurant. Little is known about what we can expect, plot-wise, but the trailer has some clues. Despite being locked in a freezer last season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) appears to still have no chill, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is as gently sarcastic as ever, and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is screaming bloody murder about some mismatched bowls. All that, and some food critics are popping by. Should be relaxing!

If you love a raunchy historical drama: Mary and George (TVNZ+, June 26)

This week is a dream come true for fans of a royal corset and some big wigs, with both Mary and George and My Lady Jane (Prime Video’s colourful drama about the reimagining of the life of Lady Jane Gray) dropping this week. Julianne Moore stars in this historical drama alongside Nicholas Galitzine, aka the internet’s boyfriend, and the rave reviews, especially of the raunchy bits, are rolling in. The Guardian gave it five stars and called it a “magnificent, audacious” drama, Variety called it “irreverently erotic”, and CNN noted “a level of debauchery that makes Bridgerton look like a Sunday-school romp.”

If you are a human being with a heart: I Am: Celine Dion (Prime Video, June 25)

I Am: Celine Dion. Photo / Prime Video

Get ready to cry enough salty tears to sink the Titanic all over again, as Celine Dion’s much-anticipated documentary arrives this week on Prime Video. Billed as a “love letter” to her fans, I Am: Celine Dion is an intimate portrait of the singer as she reflects on her career and her future in music after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. “If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl,” she says through tears in the trailer. “I won’t stop.” Directed by Irene Taylor (Leave No Trace, Trees, and Other Entanglements), it is said to be a “gut-wrenching” and “stunning” portrayal of the singing superstar. Bring tissues.

If you like a slow burn road movie: Fancy Dance (June 28)

Lily Gladstone, the breakout star of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, leads this poignant new drama set on on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Gladstone) has become the guardian of her niece and dedicated every spare minute to the search for her sibling. At the risk of losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the upcoming powwow. What transpires is part mystery, part road movie, all of which adds to a welcome wave of indigenous stories on screen. “It’s a story about resistance in its most basic form,” wrote a reviewer for Roger Ebert. “Keeping a family together no matter what.”

If you love a romantic comedy: A Family Affair (Netflix, June 28)

Ramona Quimby all grown up and trapped in a rom-com with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman? Don’t mind if I do. This new Netflix movie sees Joey King (star of Ramona and Beezus, one of the greatest movies ever made) play Zara, a personal assistant to a famous actor (Efron) who is having an unexpected dirty old fling with Zara’s mother (Kidman). Despite Zara’s efforts to break the pair up, it seems her boss and her mum might just be falling in love. Chuck a bit of Kathy Bates into the mix, and this could be the perfect watch to blob out on the couch with this long weekend.

The rest

Netflix

Worst Roommate Ever (June 26)

Supercell (June 27)

Drawing Closer (June 27)

The Unicorn Academy (June 27)

The Corpse Washer (June 27)

That 90s Show (June 28)

Cloture The Journey (June 28)

Owning Manhattan (June 28)

Out of the Blue (June 28)

The Whirlwind (June 28)

Savage Beauty S2 (June 28)

Morbus (June 29)

The Smurfs S2 (June 30)

TVNZ+

Elsbeth (June 25)

The Piano (June 28)

The Breaker Uppers (June 28)

Nude Tuesday (June 28)

The Dog House UK (June 29)

The Son (all episodes, June 29)

I Kissed a Girl (June 30)

ThreeNow

Captivated (June 24)

Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? (June 27)

Boarders (June 30)

Neon

The Old Oak (June 24)

Gumbo Coalition (June 25)

MacGruber S1 (June 26)

John Farnham: Finding The Voice (June 26)

Nowhere To Run (June 27)

Saw X (June 28)

Major League (June 29)

Major League II (June 29)

Major League: Back To The Minors (June 29)

Catch Me If You Can (June 30)

Prime Video

The Old Oak (June 24)

My Lady Jane (June 27)

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky (June 27)

Freelance (June 28)

WNBZ: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm (June 28)

Lego Friends The Next Chapter S2 (June 29)

Disney+

Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge (June 25)

Abbott Elementary S3 (June 26)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends S3 (June 26)

Kiya and Kimoja Heroes (June 26)

Rewind the ‘90s (June 26)

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (June 26)

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (June 27)

Apple TV+

Land of Women (June 26)

WondLa (June 28)

Acorn TV/AMC+

Frankie Drake Mysteries (June 24)

Shudder

The Devil’s Bath (June 28)











