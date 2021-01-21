New Radicals perform for first time in 22 years for Biden-Harris Inauguration

Gregg Alexander of the New Radicals performs during the Virtual Parade Across America following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

90's anthem You Get What You Give hit the airwaves with a bang in 1998, sending the Pop-rock group The New Radicals into superstardom.

The group unexpectedly called it quits in 1999 and have declined countless offers to get back together.

It wasn't until the Biden-Harris administration reached out to ex-frontman Gregg Alexander 22 years later to perform for the virtual inauguration-day parade that Alexander finally budged and a reunion was set in stone.

Now the song and group have seen a return to the stage in support of the new US President.

"We pledged if Joe [Biden] won, we'd get together and play our little song, both in memory and in honour of our new president's patriot son Beau," Alexander announced in a video of the performance featured on Rolling Stone.

He went on to offer more support to the new President in the video, stating "And also with the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again with compassion, honesty and justice for a change."

Biden has affectionately referred to the song's importance to him and his late son Beau in his 2008 book Promises to Keep. "During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, You Get What You Give by the New Radicals."

Lyrics to the song had even been used in a speech at Beau Biden's funeral and in Ashley Biden's Eulogy for her late brother.

The Harris camp also has ties to the song as Vice President Elect Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhof used the tune as his walk-on music during campaign rallies for his wife.

Alexander revealed in a statment to Rolling Stone that being asked to perform in the inauguration day parade was "an unexpected honour particularly after the tragic year of 2020".