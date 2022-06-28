Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been spotted on the set of the upcoming live-action Barbie film, and the photos are an absolute neon dream.

The Australian actress, 31, who plays Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, was seen swanning around Venice Beach in a multi-coloured one-piece and matching visor, with hot pink exercise shorts, neon yellow knee pads and roller blades.

Gosling, 41, who plays Ken, wore an identical ensemble (sans the hot pants) as the two frivolously rolled around the iconic beach during filming.

Funny man Will Ferrell, 54, was also seen getting around on set in his own set of wheels, as he donned a sharp suit and pink tie.

BARBIE IS GOING TO BE AMAZING!😭 pic.twitter.com/OACz0cgwm6 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 28, 2022

It comes after the first photo of Gosling as Ken divided the internet when it was released by Warner Bros. earlier this month.

Some fans loved a bleach-blonde Gosling, while others compared him to Ellen DeGeneres and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Development of the film started way back in 2009, but finally kicked into gear last year when Gerwig signed on to direct.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’.



The film releases on July 21, 2023 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/eNd0x85Fxj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 15, 2022

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said she intended to subvert expectations.

"People immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted'," she said.

"If we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."