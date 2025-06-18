“We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it’ll be as long as it takes to shoot,” Serkis said, adding that it will be a “sizeable” production.

“I’m incredibly excited to go back and work with my friends and family in New Zealand and actually do something which is, I think, going to be surprising, and yet very much part of the lore and feel of the trilogy.”

The Hunt for Gollum will be the first live-action Lord of the Rings film that isn’t directed by Aotearoa’s homegrown director Sir Peter Jackson.

Jackson, widely considered the creative force behind the hit franchise, will instead produce the film alongside Dame Fran Walsh and screenwriter Philippa Boyens.

Said to be intricately tied to the film’s development, Warner Bros confirmed the Kiwi trio will be “involved every step of the way”.

Having worked on all previous Lord of the Rings movies, they’ll help guide Serkis in making sure The Hunt for Gollum is reflective of the previous films’ magic and allure.

Poised as one of the most expensive future films to be shot in New Zealand, Warner Bros did not respond to questions regarding how The Hunt for Gollum’s production might be impacted by US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a 100% tariff on foreign-made films.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Film Commission said it has not yet received an application for a New Zealand Screen Production Rebate (NZSPR).

Confirmation of The Hunt for Gollum also makes it the first live-action Lord of the Rings movie since 2014, when the release of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies completed the prequel trilogy.

Amazon Prime Video acquired the television rights to the series in 2017 and began shooting The Rings of Power in New Zealand between 2020 and 2021.

It has since moved production for all following seasons to Britain.

A standalone animated prequel called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim debuted in cinemas December last year, but garnered mixed reviews and became the franchise’s only box office bomb with US$20.7 million ($34.2m) in ticket sales against a US$30m budget.

