The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim screenwriter Philippa Boyens on life behind the scenes

By Karl Puschmann
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer Philippa Boyens is extending The Lord of the Rings film legacy with new animated movie The War of the Rohirrim. Photo / Getty Images

  • Philippa Boyens co-wrote and produced the new animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, marking her first solo project in the Tolkien world.
  • The film features Héra, a princess battling for her people's survival, and is animated in Japanese style.
  • Boyens calls for increased government funding for the New Zealand film industry, citing its potential economic benefits.

On a wintry Oxford morning last week, Philippa Boyens wrapped herself up all cosy and warm and set off on her own journey into Middle-earth.

“I went looking for the Barrow-downs,” she says, excitedly referencing the eerie ancient burial mounds where the hobbits nearly meet a terrifying end at the

Save

