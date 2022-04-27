Newly released footage shows chilling moment Alec Baldwin practises with the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. Photo / Getty Images

Chilling new footage shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with the gun that killed Halyana Hutchins in October last year.

Santa Fe sheriff's office released the footage which was taken the day of the fatal Rust shooting and shows Baldwin repeatedly drawing his revolver for practice in between takes.

The Guardian has reported that all footage related to the investigation was released due to continuous media requests being submitted to the sheriff's office.

The series of footage shows the hectic moments following the shooting – including offices arriving on the scene and paramedics working on Hutchins as well as initial police interviews with Baldwin, and Joel Souza who was also shot and injured on set.

Baldwin can be seen telling police in the footage, "Somebody put a live round in the gun.

"If that's a bullet that was pulled out of his shoulder, then someone loaded a live round into the gun I was holding.

"I rehearsed with a hot gun," he said. "It was supposed to be cold or empty … This is the most horrifying thing I've ever heard in my life."

The footage also shows Baldwin in a closeup frame taking the gun out of its holster and aiming it twice prior to the tragic incident.

Other footage shows Souza describing "a very loud bang" and feeling like he had been "kicked in the shoulder" before he asked about Hutchins. The director said, "I was down on my a** and I look over and see the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with blood coming out of her back."

The set of the movie Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Photo / Getty Images

Souza went onto say he witnessed the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed hand Baldwin the gun telling him it was "cold" or "clean" insinuating there were no live rounds in the weapon. He continued to say, "there was a bang that was louder than I ever heard come from a blank before".

Additional footage released by the department includes interviews with production crew members who confirmed Baldwin was the one holding the gun.

The release of the footage comes after a recent report found the film's production company "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set" and "demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety".

The Guardian reported the findings resulted in Rust Movie Productions being fined the maximum penalty allowed by state law in New Mexico which equated to NZ$200,955

However, Adan Mendoza, sheriff of Santa Fe county, revealed there were components of the investigation that "remain outstanding" including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics.

Baldwin's lawyer filed new court documents in March which say the star denies any responsibility for firing the fatal shot that killed Hutchins.

He claimed every mistake leading up to and including the moment Hutchins was fatally shot was "performed by someone else".