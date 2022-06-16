The film follows the story of Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger desperately trying to rectify a mistake and get his people off an alien planet. Photo / AP

The latest Disney-Pixar movie, Lightyear, opens in cinemas here today — but not every country will be so lucky.

Up to 14 countries across Asia and the Middle East are reportedly denying permission for the children's film to be shown, due to a same-sex kiss.

Indonesia is not outright banning it, but they are suggesting "the owner of the movie think about their audience in Indonesia where an LGBT kissing scene is still considered sensitive". Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country.

Next door, the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia has refused to screen the movie without cuts. China — the world's largest movie market — is also reportedly unlikely to screen the film.

Homosexuality is still criminalised in many Middle Eastern countries, so it's not surprising United Arab Emirates (UAE) released a tweet from its Media Regulatory Office of the country's Ministry of Youth and Culture stating the film "is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country's media content standards".

The Media Regulatory Office announced that the animated film Lightyear, which is scheduled for release on 16th June, is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards. pic.twitter.com/f3iYwXqs1D — مكتب تنظيم الإعلام (@uaemro) June 13, 2022

For its part, Disney has so far refused to make any changes. So what is all the fuss about?

Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane of Finding Dory, is a sci-fi action-adventure based on the fictional film in Toy Story from which Andy's Buzz Lightyear toy came from.

It follows the story of Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger desperately trying to rectify a mistake and get his people off an alien planet.

The subplot? His best friend and commanding officer, Alisha Hawthorne, stays behind to lead the colony from the ground. While she does so, we watch her great joy as she falls in love and raises a family. The 'controversial' kiss? A quick peck between Hawthorne and her wife.

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, and best friend and commanding officer, Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, in a scene from the film. Photo / AP

That being said, it's not like Disney hasn't stirred plenty of its own controversy around how it treats the LGBTQI+ community.

Earlier this year, when Florida introduced it's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, The Walt Disney company was heavily criticised for not speaking out against it — despite being a company that prides itself on a LGBTQI+-friendly culture.

After Disney workers staged walkouts in protest, as well as pressure form the public, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek finally denounced the law.