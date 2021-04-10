Netflix to release a true crime documentary about Son of Sam serial killer

Police mug shots of convicted New York City serial killer David Berkowitz, known as the "Son of Sam". Photo / Getty Images

The first trailer for the new documentary series based on the famous Son of Sam serial killer has been released by Netflix.

David Berkowitz, known by his given moniker "Son of Sam", killed six people and wounded seven more in his attacks that took place in New York City between 1976 and 1977.

Son of Sam is serving six consecutive life sentences. He was caught by police in 1976 after the biggest manhunt in New York City history.

Berkowitz would send the police gloating letters while he was still at large.

Interest in the serial killer arose again when he was featured in the Netflix drama series, Mindhunter, in which he was played by Oliver Cooper.

At the time Berkowitz confessed to his crimes, he claimed he had been carrying out the killings as an order from his neighbour's dog, Sam, who he claimed to be a demon in disguise.

Ultimately, Son of Sam admitted the entire thing was a hoax.

A letter written to Daily News reporter and columnist Jimmy Breslin by "Son of Sam". Photo / Getty Images

In the mid-1990s, Berkowitz said he was a member of a Satanic cult, which orchestrated all of his murders.

In the Netflix documentary, titled The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, filmmaker Joshua Zeman explores the Son of Sam killings and muses on whether Berkowitz acted alone.

David Berkowitz was arrested in New York on August 10, 1977. Photo / AP

The work of journalist Maury Terry will be heavily incorporated into the series, as he has published books on Berkowitz and has for many years claimed to have been working with others.

• The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness will land on Netflix on May 5.