Netflix crocodile wrangler Matt Wright pleads not guilty to perverting justice over Chris Wilson’s fatal NT crash

Celebrity crocodile wrangler Matt Wright has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice, three years after the death of co-star Chris Wilson.

The Netflix star formally entered pleas of not guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court in Darwin on Monday, with a trial set to get under way on July 30.

The charges relate to a helicopter crash in remote western Arnhem Land in February 2022 that killed Wilson, a close friend of Wright.

The crash occurred while Wilson is alleged to have been suspended underneath a Robinson R44 helicopter on a 30m sling during a crocodile egg collecting mission.

The pilot, 28-year-old Sebastian Robinson, suffered permanent injuries as a result of the crash.