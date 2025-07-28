It is alleged that on three occasions, Wright engaged in actions that attempted to compromise an investigation into the chopper crash.
The first charge related to alleged behaviour just four days after his friend’s death, on March 3, the second for a 10-day period between March 3 and March 13, and the third charge for alleged actions taken between September 21 and 25, 2022.
For three years, Wright has continuously said he would contest the charges against him, and on Monday, the 45-year-old formally entered his “not guilty” pleas.
The courtroom was silent as the charges against Wright were read aloud, with Wilson’s widow, Dani Wilson, sitting on one side of the courtroom, while Wright’s supporters, including his wife Kaia, watched from another.
With just two days left until the jury is selected, prosecutor Jason Gullaci told Acting Justice Alan Blow that the agreed facts were almost complete.
“99.5 per cent is settled … there’s a bit of room around the edges,” Gullaci said.
It is estimated the high-profile celebrity trial will run for four weeks and call upon 25 witnesses.
Wright rose to fame more than a decade ago when his reality TV series Outback Wrangler was first screened by the National Geographic Channel.
After four seasons over six years, the Outback Wrangler star signed a 10-episode deal with the Nine Network and Netflix for a new series, Wild Croc Territory.
The Netflix series launched just before charges were laid against Wright in November 2022.
The day before his Supreme Court appearance, Wright announced on Instagram that the entire Outback Wrangler series would be available on Apple TV.
More to come.