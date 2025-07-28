Advertisement
Netflix crocodile wrangler Matt Wright pleads not guilty to perverting justice over Chris Wilson’s fatal NT crash

By Nathan Schmidt and Zizi Averill
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Celebrity crocodile wrangler Matt Wright has pleaded not guilty to the attempting to pervert the course of justice. Picture / Pema Tamang, NCA NewsWire

Celebrity crocodile wrangler Matt Wright has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice, three years after the death of co-star Chris Wilson.

The Netflix star formally entered pleas of not guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court in Darwin on Monday, with a trial set to

